Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

