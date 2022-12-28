Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Increased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after buying an additional 5,799,164 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth about $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 93.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,768,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,999 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equitable by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,794,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

