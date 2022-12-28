Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,867 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.77.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.