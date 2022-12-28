Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.