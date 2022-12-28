Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

