SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,147 Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 45.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 430.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $97.14. The firm has a market cap of $231.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $192.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Citi Trends from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

