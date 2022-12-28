Arden Trust Co Has $279,000 Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.0 %

WAL stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

