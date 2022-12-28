30,310 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MAXR. Truist Financial lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82 and a beta of 1.41. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.