SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

Shares of EAF stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 298.27% and a net margin of 33.94%.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.21%.

GrafTech International Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.