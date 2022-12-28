Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,185 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.84. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

