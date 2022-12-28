Arden Trust Co Buys New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess stock opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.25. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $73.41 and a 12-month high of $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

