Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,962 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Snap to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

