Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Snap were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Snap Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SNAP opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962 over the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

