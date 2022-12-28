LGT Group Foundation Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,238,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $954,875,000 after buying an additional 98,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 879.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $123,089,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 67.7% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 875,344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,855 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $96.64.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925 shares of company stock worth $105,198 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

