Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,300 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after buying an additional 2,678,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 2,466,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after buying an additional 2,203,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,378,000 after buying an additional 2,076,810 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 299.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

