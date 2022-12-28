Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

