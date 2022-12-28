Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

