14,275 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

Aramark Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,961,576.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.