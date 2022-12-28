Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 12.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Centene by 79.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

CNC stock opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

