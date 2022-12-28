Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. The company has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

