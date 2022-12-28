Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of United States Lime & Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $771.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $154.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 18.86%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,556 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total transaction of $328,829.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,063.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,456 shares of company stock worth $455,261. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

