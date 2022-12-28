The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

