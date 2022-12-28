Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

