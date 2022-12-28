LGT Group Foundation Has $977,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,299,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.77. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.