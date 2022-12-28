LGT Group Foundation Grows Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,296,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,654,000 after purchasing an additional 205,369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,253,000 after purchasing an additional 226,189 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,685,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.96.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

