Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 134.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,023,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after buying an additional 1,736,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,943 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 50.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,649,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,860 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

RF opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.