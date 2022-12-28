Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $10,078,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $85,717,442.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $10,078,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $85,717,442.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 28,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.48, for a total value of $10,018,122.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $88,406,797.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,064 shares of company stock worth $42,972,102 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.15.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $334.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.79 and a 200-day moving average of $323.88. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

