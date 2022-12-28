Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,235,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

PM opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.34. The company has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

