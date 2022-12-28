Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Natixis bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $40,768,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8,479.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 194,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 192,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 165,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.94.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.