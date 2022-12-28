Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

ZBH opened at $127.28 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

