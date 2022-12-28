Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,011,000 after buying an additional 41,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 463.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,597 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ING Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.