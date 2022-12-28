The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 148.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.