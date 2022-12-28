M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 75.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.