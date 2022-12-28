Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance
SPDN opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $18.32.
