SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $376,000. United Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,825,000 after buying an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

