Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.07% of Baker Hughes worth $13,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 911,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 361,769 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,635.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 54,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

