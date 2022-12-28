Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,282 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Applied Materials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,398,000 after buying an additional 71,261 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

