Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 882 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $257.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.29. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $350.98.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

