Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

