Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $728,000 Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.9% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

