Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Reduced by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 661.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 7,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $274.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

