iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Decreased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $115.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

