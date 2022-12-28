The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE EL opened at $248.29 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

