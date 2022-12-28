12,431 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetApp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in NetApp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in NetApp by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 0.0 %

NTAP stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

