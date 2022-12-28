Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after buying an additional 727,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 617,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

