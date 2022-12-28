NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,522,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $153.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.57 and a 200-day moving average of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

