Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $223.09 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.23.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

