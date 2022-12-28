Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 577 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

Shares of TMUS opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

