Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $175,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of ACN opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.97 and its 200 day moving average is $283.04. The stock has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

