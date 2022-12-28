The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

KHC stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.